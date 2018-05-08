It's no secret that we're big fans of Mango. In fact, the mega-retailer is often our first and last stop for not only fashion-forward wears, shoes, and accessories but also the innovative (and admittedly, sometimes wacky) ways to style them. Once again, the brand has managed to up the ante for affordable, street-style-ready versions of our favorite runway trends — just in time for our much-needed summer wardrobe refresh.
In other words: Cue all the gingham linen dresses, matching two-piece sets, and pops of pastel our hearts can handle (and our closets can physically accommodate). Peep our versatile faves ahead, but browse with caution: It'll be tough to keep your credit card at bay for very long with these fresh finds top of mind.