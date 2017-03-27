Refinery29's editors love pushing style boundaries; making daring, ahead-of-the-curve fashion choices is what we're always striving to do. We're perpetually on the hunt for the next trend that's a little unusual and very creative. But occasionally, even we can be surprised by (and even a bit confused about) new styling ideas we run across. A quick click through Mango's new arrivals section had us scratching our heads, wondering if we were prepared for the fast fashion retailer's unexpected approach to getting dressed.
Mango's always been a trusty spot for the latest trends, yes, but denim jackets tied into corsets and colorful crop tops over black turtlenecks? It's definitely a new take for the brand. And while it may take us a minute or two to warm up to its styling suggestions, it's a refreshing reminder that creativity is our favorite part about fashion. So, take a look through and let us know whether you'll be taking cues from Mango when devising your outfits this spring.