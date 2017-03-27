Mango's always been a trusty spot for the latest trends, yes, but denim jackets tied into corsets and colorful crop tops over black turtlenecks? It's definitely a new take for the brand. And while it may take us a minute or two to warm up to its styling suggestions, it's a refreshing reminder that creativity is our favorite part about fashion. So, take a look through and let us know whether you'll be taking cues from Mango when devising your outfits this spring.