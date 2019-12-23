Wind Down In Luxury Pajamas This Holiday Season

We all have our own go-to relaxation techniques to manage the hectic holiday season. For you, it might be face masks and a good book, or chamomile and one of those cheesy holiday movies on Netflix. When the gift-shopping and party-hopping get to be too much for me, though, it's not tea or skincare that takes the load off, but rather, slipping into a really luxurious pair of pajamas.
Feathered pant sets, slips fit for a black-tie gala, slinky silk robes — there's something very calming about lounging around on the sofa wearing something that looks (and feels) like a million bucks. So while you probably already have a slew of go-to tactics for managing the hectic season ahead, this is one alternative that's proven to work wonders. And to truly solidify my case, I've gone ahead and rounded up 17 options for you to try on for size. Trust me when I say that once you've gone luxe, you'll never want to go back to boxers and tees again — that is, at least until the holiday dust settles.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.