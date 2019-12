Wind Down In Luxury Pajamas This Holiday Season

Feathered pant sets, slips fit for a black-tie gala slinky silk robes — there's something very calming about lounging around on the sofa wearing something that looks (and feels) like a million bucks. So while you probably already have a slew of go-to tactics for managing the hectic season ahead, this is one alternative that's proven to work wonders. And to truly solidify my case, I've gone ahead and rounded up 17 options for you to try on for size. Trust me when I say that once you've gone luxe, you'll never want to go back to boxers and tees again — that is, at least until the holiday dust settles.