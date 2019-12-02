Get Lost In Our Favorite New Books Of December 2019

Come closer, book lovers: We have a proposal. The holiday season should be rebranded “reading season.” The weather is colder, the days are shorter, and chances are you have a few days off. Add these three factors up, and books are the solution.
Luckily, the new books of December 2019 are escapist delights. Psychological thrillers, like The Wives, are roller coasters in book form. Historical epics like Glittering Hours and The Wicked Redhead are so rich you could get lost in them. And the month’s many romantic comedies will make you believe in love.
These are the new releases to buy for yourself as holiday gifts.