It Is Not Too Early To Dive Into The 25 Days Of Christmas

Deck the halls with lots of movies? That’s Freeform’s way this holiday season, and soon, you, too, can be merry watching the network. Just as Freeform closed out its 31 Nights of Halloween lineup, the network geared up for its next block of programming. Forget an overplayed Mariah Carey tune on the radio, Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas is the best ways to get ready for a season of snowy days, sugar cookies, and under-the-mistletoe Instagrams.
There’s a lot on the lineup this year, including old favorites and brand-new specials. Freeform’s original movie Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas reunites fans with one of their Bold Type faves, Aisha Dee. There’s also a new Christmas special from Good Trouble, which will also be a Fosters reunion. Of course, it wouldn’t be the holidays without animated classics like Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Get ready to schedule all your Christmas parties around Freeform’s lineup. Click through to read when you need to tune in.