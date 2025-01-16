The 11 Lululemon Styles R29 Editors Are Wearing This Winter

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
While the start of a new year has us re-evaluating our routines, goals, and closets, the chilly weather has us craving comfy, cozy vibes. The solution? A Lululemon shopping spree.
The reader-favorite brand has tons of new and best-selling styles across loungewear and activewear (as well as versatile, hybrid pieces) in winter-appropriate fits, fabrics, and colors to help us crush fitness and wellness goals. Several have particularly caught Refinery29 editors’ eyes: From vetted pieces we want multiples of to newly-dropped collections, we’re looking to Lululemon to upgrade our cold-weather wardrobes.
Ahead, the 11 Lululemon finds — from workout jackets to sneakers and leggings — that we’ll be adding to our carts and wearing, especially throughout the months ahead. Read why they’re our top picks, and consider them for your closet refresh, too.
"After years and years of using the same Lululemon jacket to throw over my workout clothes to go to the gym, it’s time for an upgrade. Maybe blame it on Valentine’s Day, but I have my eye on this Pink Haze colorway that also feels like the perfectly soothing hue for the harshest winter months." — Irina Grechko, Fashion Director
"I already own several pairs of Lululemon leggings, but the Align styles hold a special place in my heart. The super-soft fabric feels extra cozy this time of year, especially when paired with a Softstreme half-zip, and the 25-inch inseam is perfect for petite gals like me. (I also love the extra cropped 21-inch or short versions.) I can’t think of a more versatile legging for doing everything from yoga to grocery shopping to lounging at home in, and this evergreen shade is such a winter mood." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"As someone who celebrates Lunar New Year, I’ve been inundated with endless new launches covered in snake motifs. (2025 is the Year of the Snake.) It has honestly been kind of overwhelming — the way I see it, the best way to invite in positive vibes is to wear an auspicious red outfit on the first day of the Lunar calendar year, which will be January 29. Anything simple yet eye-catching is preferable, which is why I’m carting this jazzed-up version of the Scuba Fleece Pullover. The pop of red is so smart, and the snazzy gold lettering (not a snake in sight) means that I can wear this on future Lunar New Year holidays, too, no matter what the animal zodiac in question is that year." — Venus Wong, Senior Writer
"We all know and love Lululemon for its standout leggings and yoga clothes, but don’t sleep on its sneakers. The brand just dropped its newest version of its elite Chargefeel Workout Shoe that’s designed to be supportive and cushioned for both running and training. The black-and-white colorway is right up my alley, and I’m excited to swap out my current winter salt-stained workout shoes for a fresh pair." — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Partnership Manager
"Due to the quick rise and continued popularity of the brand’s Dance Studio bottoms, I think it’s time I jump on these best-selling cargo pants. While I typically wear leggings for workouts and long walks, I do own a pair of thick cargo sweatpants that I sometimes reach for, but they’re only practical for the winter. The fabric for these lightweight, stretchy pants are more cross-seasonal, and the style is also versatile enough to wear to the gym, to run errands, or to grab brunch." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
"I’m not a runner, but I do try to get out everyday for a walk, so this jacket is appealing to me for when it gets warmer, especially for the bright-white color and reflective details. I live in the countryside, so when it gets dark, it gets really dark — there are no street lights and lots of small, windy country lanes. With this jacket, I can stay visible and safe.” — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
"Since I’ve always been attracted to the sleek design of the OG camera bag, I was stunned when I saw the new Lunar New Year iteration. The vibrant red and twisted top handle are so fashion-forward, I’d be happy to wear it out to dinners and parties. It still has the signature water-repellent fabric and removable crossbody strap, which also make it functional for everyday use, too." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
"Lululemon’s long-sleeve base layer isn’t just cute for wearing on the mountain or on brisk runs — I can totally envision myself wearing these lightweight tops under sweaters or jackets for extra warmth, without added bulk, while running errands or lounging at home. The Tencel-blend fabric is also super breathable and comfortable for all-day wear. I’m very into this icy baby blue hue, which is very much giving me après-ski vibes." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"I've already owned two pairs of these pants for five years, and I need more! I originally brought them during the pandemic as a work-from-home alternative to pajamas, and I haven’t looked back since — these with an oversized, graphic tee and cozy slippers?! I’m all set. They’re just so comfortable to wear. The fabric is buttery-soft and weightless, and I love that it’s breathable and sweat-wicking, so I don’t have to change for my midday mental health walk. Also, the short length option with a 29.5-inch inseam is perfect for my 5’2” stature." — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
"I own a few Lululemon two-in-one sports bras and enjoy them, so I think it’s time to add another to my rotation. And why not choose a style that’s half its regular price? This top-rated design is an iteration of the best-selling Align V-Neck Bra, and the sweetheart neckline is so adorable, it may just have to be the finishing touch on my Valentine’s Day outfit." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
"If I’m going to invest in high-quality workout gear, I usually prefer it to be versatile enough to wear both in and out of the gym. This slightly retro varsity jacket is a perfect winter-to-spring transition piece, and is roomy enough to easily layer during these icy winter months. I love the way the brand styled it onsite too, with some leggings, socks, kitten heels, and a thick headband." — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Partnership Manager
