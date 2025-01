The 11 Lululemon Styles R29 Editors Are Wearing This Winter

"As someone who celebrates Lunar New Year, I’ve been inundated with endless new launches covered in snake motifs. (2025 is the Year of the Snake.) It has honestly been kind of overwhelming — the way I see it, the best way to invite in positive vibes is to wear an auspicious red outfit on the first day of the Lunar calendar year, which will be January 29. Anything simple yet eye-catching is preferable, which is why I’m carting this jazzed-up version of the Scuba Fleece Pullover. The pop of red is so smart, and the snazzy gold lettering (not a snake in sight) means that I can wear this on future Lunar New Year holidays, too, no matter what the animal zodiac in question is that year." — Venus Wong, Senior Writer