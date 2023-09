Lululemon’s Softstreme Pants Aren’t Sweatpants — They’re Better

Since I'm on the short side, I'm actually wearing the cropped version of these pants (which are full-length on me). I opted for black because it matches everything, but you've got options if color is your thing: These pants come in soul-soothing hues like muted sage green, dusty lavender, baby pink, and creamy white. Here, I'm wearing mine with a ribbed Align tank — also in black, noticing a pattern here? — but I love to pair them with a bright sports bra or workout tank for a pop of color. At $128, they are certainly a splurge, but they feel like it. Not to mention, they've held up in the wash beautifully (I hang-dry mine, FYI) after months of owning them. Honestly, they make me feel like a quiet luxury queen whether I'm running errands in my neighborhood, walking my dog, or hanging out at home. Plus, with cooler weather (and the holiday season) sneaking up on us, I fully plan on living in these during my downtime — aka, fully intending on getting my money's worth in terms of cost per wear. ( Girl math at its finest!)