Is Girl Math Really Helping The Girls?

While we’re always striving to break free from the pressures society puts on us, in the end, girl math isn’t all that deep. As long as you’re buying things you truly love and not spending money just to cope or on things that you can’t afford, then I think us girl math truthers are on the money. Like when you buy that Taylor Swift concert ticket so far in advance that by the time the show rolls around, you feel like you didn’t really spend any money because it was so long ago, so it was actually free. Get it? It’s girl math.