Is Girl Math Really Helping The Girls?

While this isn’t exactly a new way of thinking, New Zealand radio show Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley has pushed the practice further into the public eye with their new segment called — you guessed it — Girl Math. In a recent segment , the crew helps prove that a listener’s $330 special occasion dress purchase is reasonable while an economist listens on and shares his opinion. “She’s going to wear it three times. This is not a $330 dress, it’s $110,” says Hayley. Another producer chimes in, saying that this dress has resale value and if the listener sells it for over $110, then one of the wears is basically free. They go back and forth and make such a case for the dress that at the end of the clip, the economist agrees that this purchase is, in fact, a good one — meaning that the girl math is girl mathing.