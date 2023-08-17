Is Girl Math Really Helping The Girls?

There are parts of girl math that are obviously illogical, like the “cash isn’t real money” or “if the money is already in my Starbucks app, it’s free” way of thinking that we should aim to break free of. Your hard-earned money is real money and it should be treated as such, especially with the cost of living constantly skyrocketing. Even de Leon reminds us that there’s no such thing as a free lunch. “Nothing is ever free, there's always a cost,” they say. “Your past self and your future self and your present self, all those different selves are going to be the ones that pay that price and are going to feel that pinch.”