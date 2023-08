The Financial Toll Of Fan Culture — Do You Have To Be Rich To Be A Fan Today?

When I was 16 years old I was lucky enough to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. My sister and I pooled all our resources — birthday card cash, babysitting tips, pocket money — to splurge on Speak Now tour tickets at my closest venue, London’s O2 Arena in the UK. Along with our mom (our chaperone) and a friend, we took our places in the back row and clung onto the near vertical seats to sing, scream, jump, and cry, all at the same time. We wore the very best from our existing wardrobes and took barely any pictures. The only evidence from the then Best Night Of My Life is a grainy, disposable photo that my mom made us take outside the arena "for posterity's sake." I’m clutching my simple but lovingly made poster and smiling awkwardly — I was far too teenage and far too uncomfortable in my own skin to want to pose. Neither I nor my family can remember how much we paid but the internet tells me tickets started at $37 and there's no way, despite our combined piggy banks, that we would have been able to break $60 two times over. Not to mention the cost of our train tickets to and from London, which we would also have been expected to cover.