The Financial Toll Of Fan Culture — Do You Have To Be Rich To Be A Fan Today?

Whatever the reason, all of this begs the question: Do you have to be rich to be a fan in 2023? All the fans I talked to — of different ages, from different countries, with different socioeconomic backgrounds — agreed: yes and no. Yes, because it helps you access things you associate most with fandom, like buying physical music, paying for streaming apps, attending tours, premieres, and conventions, and collecting merch. No, because true fandom is quantified by something more personal, more authentic, and less materialistic than just buying things. Everyone has their own way of expressing their fandom. One fan describes the buzz of excitement she feels when she hears her favorite artist while out and about; another tells me about the fan art and fan fiction she’s created over the years. As for me, I still write the number 13 (Taylor Swift’s lucky number) on my hand or arm before any major, nerve-racking event in my life, from school exams to first dates. I’m convinced that this was the key to my securing Eras tour tickets.