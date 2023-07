Is Fandom An Obsession Or Is That The Misogyny Talking?

For other areas of fandom, romantic attraction is less pivotal yet misogyny remains easy to come by. Taylor Swift fans are such ardent supporters of the pop star that their demand for tour tickets recently broke Ticketmaster , yet this power is often diminished. According to Banet-Weiser, this shutting down is likely to do with those on the outside feeling intimidated by large, women-led communities. "If there is a fandom that is made from mostly women, where men would have to earn their way in rather than just be entitled to membership, it is seen as quite threatening. So what do you do in the face of that? You say that that community is worthless and hysterical and you cast aspersions on it, as a way to delegitimize it, because you are not invited," she explains.