Out of everything I received, the three pairs of leggings were my favorite pieces (I received a size 20 in each). My out-of-the-box impression of the bestselling Align Pant was that they felt super smooth (this makes sense because Lululemon's custom Nulu fabric is incredibly soft). As soon as I slipped them on, it honestly felt "buttery" just as the product page describes. The Align Pant passed the squat test with flying colors; they move really well — aka they feel like I'm wearing nothin' at all. There was some pulling needed to adjust them every so often but it wasn't too extreme. Although they're designed with yoga-like activities in mind, for the purposes of this review I just did some walking around, squatting, and a little light stretching — for all of which they definitely held up. These are a pair of leggings I would happily lounge around the house in. They're soft, breathable, and boast that barely-there feel.