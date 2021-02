My athleisure wardrobe is limited. Pre-pandemic I usually invested in fashion-forward pieces rather than something to get my sweat on or lounge in. Although I love the thrill of wearing a pair of leather pants, due to the shitake storm that was this past year, prancing around the world in my fiercest 'fits has been replaced with a more relaxed style. Brands left and right have amped up loungewear to meet the comfort-first movement, with more and more options for us larger folk seemingly popping up overnight. While labels like Girlfriend Collective and Universal Standard were ahead of the inclusive-size curve, brands like Lululemon more recently entered the chat . When Lululemon graciously offered to gift me an assortment of styles from its newly extended range, I felt compelled to give it a try. As a larger woman, it's difficult finding inclusive places to shop — and, since I could now participate in this new (albeit limited) activewear lineup, I took it as an opportunity to give my honest thoughts on how it really stacks up. Keep scrolling for my full Lululemon review on the styles I ended up loving the most — including details on the fits and feels, if they passed the squat test, and how they look in my selfie shots.