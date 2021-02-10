Lululemon’s Sizing Is More Inclusive Than Ever Before

The announcement came without any bells and whistles but eagle-eyed Lululemon stans noticed: over the last few months, shiny new badges started to pop up on the activewear brand's most popular styles (including its fan-favorite Align Pant) signifying the long-awaited arrival of more inclusive sizing.
Lululemon's size range previously went from 0-14 for most tops and bottoms — which, compared to brands like Girlfriend Collective and Superfit Hero, left much to be desired. Now, select styles (including tops, bottoms, and loungewear) extend up to a size 20 with certain bras offering options for E cups. Is there room for even more improvement? Absolutely. (Girlfriend, for example, goes up to a 6X.) But, for a brand that's long been synonymous with aspirational fitness apparel, it's still an important first step towards becoming truly inclusive to all bodies.
Ahead, shop some of the newly-extended styles we're eyeing.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
