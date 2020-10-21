2020 may have had its ups and downs (mostly the latter, if we're being totally honest), but if there's one silver lining to an otherwise trying year, it's this: A rediscovered appreciation for all things cozy and comfortable. (I, for one, may never wear heels ever again.)
However, you don't need us to tell you that we're in a golden age of loungewear; and if you ask us, Lululemon's gained extra points with pieces that are equal parts functional and comfortable. (Anyone who's tried a pair of Align leggings can back me up here.) With features like hidden and/or zippered pockets and buttery-soft, techy fabrics, Lululemon loungewear makes up some of the most versatile key pieces we're living in this season. Ahead, the essentials to take you from home to outdoor errands to your yoga mat.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
