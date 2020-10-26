ALL Of Girlfriend Collective’s Cult-Favorite Leggings Are 20% Off

This is not a drill: Happy Monday, indeed, because Girlfriend Collective is having a sitewide sale. Yes, the size-inclusive, sustainable, and insanely comfortable athleticwear brand is blessing us with 20% off ALL of its cult-favorite wares. Feel free to snag a pair, or two, or three, of its critically-acclaimed FLOAT leggings, add a vibrant style from its new Wide Open Spaces collection to your virtual cart, and (while you're at it) swoop on some When We All Vote socks to wear to the polls.
This brand is known to change the lives, wardrobes, and self-esteem of customers all over the world — so, this limited-time 20%-off discount is one big shopping deal. Although the entire site is on markdown mode AND all of Girlfriend Collective's styles are worthy of your hard-earned coin (down to every recycled water bottle fabric string and ethical stitch), we took it upon ourselves to dish out ten of our all-time favorites that we'd buy even if they weren't on sale.
