Autumn and its associated plethora of covetable cold-weather wardrobe staples can paralyze the best of us with indecision — specifically as it relates to where we should allocate our hard-earned dollars for the best seasonal ROI. Since we’re of the organized, list-making, compare-and-contrast shopping mindset, we decided to start by polling our teammates on the styles that they’re actually investing in this month; from luxe wool lounge pants to under-$50 convertible leather driving loafers and even a pair of short person-approved kick-flare dungarees.