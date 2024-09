Your Bank Balance Might Be Low, But Is Your Self-Esteem Lower?

The link between mental health and spending money is long recognized by experts. The UK-based mental health charity Mind notes that people can “ overspend to feel better ” — but those who actually experience this might not recognize the link, or the extent to which low self-esteem can influence how often and what we buy. A study in the Journal of Consumer Research found that people with low self-esteem are more likely to buy “inferior” products than people with high self-esteem, as it subconsciously confirms how they see themselves. That might mean impulse-buying a knick-knack that only creates clutter, or choosing low-quality shoes that will need to be replaced sooner than a higher quality pair. Researchers called this “self-verifying consumption,” meaning that what we buy confirms how we feel about who we are. There’s also the phenomenon of “emotional spending,” in which a person spends at the height of an emotion without really thinking it through. According to a study conducted by Qualtrics on behalf of Credit Karma , 58% of American Gen Z and 52% of American millennials say they are emotional spenders.