The self-proclaimed "sex nerds" over atget off on crunching data — and much to our (and shoppers' everywhere) pleasure, they use that knowledge for good. This year, they've delved into bedrooms around America and the world to find out what makes their shoppers tick and brought us a slew of sexual wellness facts worth exploring. Its data reveals that people who bought a sex toy last year are 20% more satisfied with their sex lives than the general population, and 3 out of 5 people who are satisfied with their sex life masturbate regularly. So, it's unsurprising that if you combined all the sex toys sold last year and measured them, they'd equal the height of the Empire State Building...stacked on top of itself 100 times!Naturally, we can't help but wonder: Which toys are responsible for getting these satisfied customers off? Luckily, in honor of Valentine's Day, the retailer has published its own, so we can have all that information and more. With surprising reveals about which state can't stop buying bed restraints (hey, New York!), who's buying the biggest butt plugs (we see you, Pennsylvania!), or how much lube was sold in 2022 (enough to fill 201 hot tubs!), the Lovehoney Sex Map is a feast of data for sex nerds and enthusiasts alike.