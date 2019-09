These days, it can feel like our money is being pulled in so many different directions — at a time when many worthy causes need our attention, time, voice, and dollars, it's a lot to navigate. But, the least we can do as shoppers is ensure that even our style splurges are helping something, someone, or someplace. And that's why this project is so important. As model Doutzen Kroes, Knot On My Planet's global ambassador, said , "I think luxury brands are actually tapping into the fact that customers want to buy luxury items and give back at the same time." So if the middle of summer has you pondering your next big investment piece, consider making it one where you know where your money is going.