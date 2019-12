The little black dress , or LBD, is the no-fail holiday party option you've been sleeping on. Not only does black look good on everyone, but it also creates a simple backdrop that allows you to reinvent your look every night with choice accessories – perfect right now, given the onslaught of accessory trends on the come up right now. So whether you want to dress yours up with a few well-placed bedazzled hair clips or a dozen gold necklaces , there's an LBD ( or LB jumpsuit ) in the mix ahead that'll make the perfect blank slate for your next soiree. And the best part is, you don't have to spend a lot to find one that you'll love.