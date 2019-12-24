We've arrived at the time of year when holiday parties have reached a fever pitch and the winter wedding and NYE celebrations are coming together in one big blur of confetti. The onslaught of invitations is flattering but can be overwhelming — and that's before you even have a chance to consider what to wear. Sure, stores are stuffed with sequin this and velvet that — but when you have multiple events to show up for, recycling that one statement dress gets tiresome. Thankfully, there's one dress style that never gets old.
The little black dress, or LBD, is the no-fail holiday party option you've been sleeping on. Not only does black look good on everyone, but it also creates a simple backdrop that allows you to reinvent your look every night with choice accessories – perfect right now, given the onslaught of accessory trends on the come up right now. So whether you want to dress yours up with a few well-placed bedazzled hair clips or a dozen gold necklaces, there's an LBD (or LB jumpsuit) in the mix ahead that'll make the perfect blank slate for your next soiree. And the best part is, you don't have to spend a lot to find one that you'll love.
