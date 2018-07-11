I Wanted These Pieces As Soon As I Saw Them On Instagram

Welcome to our new bi-weekly column, Insta-Bait, where we highlight the brands taking over our feeds right now — because Instagram isn't just a place where we DM memes to our friends and double-tap our style icons' most on-point outfits, it's where we discover new labels on the regular.
Lisa Says Gah has its Instagram aesthetic on point. All of the brand's imagery constantly hits the perfect balance of girly and effortless, in the perfect, didn't-try-too-hard setting, with the perfect, easy-to-replicate styling, on girls who are #goals, to say the least. Can you tell I'm a fan? Needless to say, as soon as I saw pictures of its new collection being teased on Instagram, I found myself essentially refreshing its feed over and over until it finally launched.
This week, the San Francisco-based e-tailer launched the summer offering from its in-house label, and it's comprised of the pretty warm weather staples you didn't know your closet was missing (at least, I didn't). Sure, I already have more puffy-sleeved tops and gingham dresses than any one person should own, but these...these are different. They're perfectly constructed and come in an eye-catching color palette, almost to the point where I wish I could just return the wrap dresses and smocked tops I've bought over the past few months and exchange them for these. And don't get me started on that pajamas-for-real-life set — that's pretty much the only thing I want to wear in this heat.
TLDR: Consider me sold. Now click on to shop these #OOTD-worthy pieces for yourself.