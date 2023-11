Want A Custom Wedding Dress? Les Aimants’ 3D Scanner Can Help

Martin’s strategy is in line with a broader phenomenon in the bridal industry . For starters, the pandemic shifted what people consider as bridal fashion , disrupting the traditional dresses with styles that fit a bride’s personal style. There was also a big transition from large wedding celebrations to micro-weddings and elopements, while for those who still wish to have a traditional wedding, the span of activities — from bachelorette trips and rehearsal dinners to day-after brunch — continues to expand even more. On the style front, this means that brides need nuptial outfits that go beyond the altar, which has resulted in trends like feathers, latex, cut-outs, and black wedding dresses . But there’s also a shift in the wedding dress shopping experience. While Say Yes To The Dress -style shopping ventures were once the standard, brides are favoring ready-to-wear brands available online, as well as shorter production timelines (the standard is usually four to eight months for a dress to be made and shipped).