Throwing a wedding is often times one of the most costly things a person will ever do, but it can also be incredibly expensive for those attending, especially when it comes to bachelorette parties. With the introduction of Airbnb, all-inclusive resorts, and the general wedding industrial complex, the cost of celebrating a bride-to-be has skyrocketed. While bachelorette parties used to be a night out, maybe with the price tag of drinks and some entertainment, they have now evolved to be multi-day vacations to tropical destinations with party busses and $200 pool parties. Ahead, real women breakdown the cost of attending bachelorette parties for their nearest and dearest.
