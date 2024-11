Why Did So Many Latines Vote for Donald Trump?

Trump has made the biggest gains with Latine men. Of this specific demographic, 54% voted for Trump compared to previous years where they backed Democratic nominees like Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama. Among them were popular Latine artists like Anuel and Justin Quiles , who urged their millions of followers to also back the Republican nominee. Puerto Rican-Dominican rapper Nicky Jam initially endorsed the president-elect as well, saying he supported Trump because he believed he’d help the U.S. economy (he later rescinded his support after Hinchcliffe’s jab at Puerto Ricans). But the sentiment is worth noting as it’s one that’s shared by many Latino men who voted for Trump. According to a September NBC News poll , Latine voters overall sided with Trump on the economy, inflation, and securing the border, but tended to support Harris on all other issues, including abortion access and crime reduction as well as believing she has the temperament and ability to move the country in the right direction.