We Can Critique Emilia Pérez & Celebrate Latina Wins at the 2025 Golden Globes

"I know it’s a competition, but all that I have witnessed is just us showing up for each other and celebrating each other and it’s just so beautiful."
"Emilia Pérez isn’t a Latine film at all. It’s a white, French, straight guy’s fantasy of what it is to be a trans Mexican woman."
"And this is like a proof that art can endure through life, even in difficult moments like this."
"Latinas fared better than usual at the 82nd Golden Globes, even if only two took home awards. Throughout the night, Latines of various races, cultures, and sexualities were visible for once. And while still imperfect, it was certainly progress."