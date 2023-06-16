"As a person who’s been medically diagnosed as a messy little goblin, I rarely use lip products that promise anything less than the staying power of your average deck stain. That said, I’ve enjoyed all of the Kylie Cosmetics lip products I’ve tried in the past, so I was game to see what their new Butter Balms were all about. And my smudge-prone compatriots, let me tell you: this one is a banger. I chose the shade Kylie, a pinky-nude that works even on the most newborn piglet-hued folks, like myself, and glided on easily, made my lips feel soft and not sticky, and didn’t get on literally every single surface in my home the way that most non-matte lip products do. I tried the color on its own (as seen in my photo), as well as over a darker lip stain, and the color payoff was truly spectacular in both cases. 10/10, will be wearing all summer." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director