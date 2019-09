6 Kim Kardashian Halloween Costumes That Start With Your Makeup Bag

Just like her TV star family Kim Kardashian West's hair and makeup looks are a lot to keep up with on the regular. The KKW Beauty founder is a wealth of beauty surprises. One moment she's dropping makeup bundles and fragrances out of the blue, and the next she's changing up her hair from a neon-green wig to a blunt bob . Seriously, we've got whiplash — and she does it all with a face that is painted to a T.