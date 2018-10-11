6 Kim Kardashian Halloween Costumes That Start With Your Makeup Bag

Just like her TV star family, Kim Kardashian West's hair and makeup looks are a lot to keep up with on the regular. The KKW Beauty founder is a wealth of beauty surprises. One moment she's dropping makeup bundles and fragrances out of the blue, and the next she's changing up her hair from a neon-green wig to a blunt bob. Seriously, we've got whiplash — and she does it all with a face that is painted to a T.
But behind every Kim selfie or over-the-top red-carpet moment is a Halloween costume waiting to happen. Emulating her look on a daily basis is a lot to ask (even Kim has a team of people to help her get ready), but this is a special occasion and taking hours on your hair and makeup is expected.
To help you craft the perfect KKW costume, we've rounded up some of her looks that can easily flip into a last-minute costume. You don't need to hire a glam squad to shut down the Halloween party, either. All of the looks ahead are as easy as throwing on a wig, using makeup you already have at home, and taking a selfie (of course).