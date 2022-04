How My Keratin Treatment Helped Me Love My Textured Hair Again

But y’all, when I say this was one of the best decisions I have made for myself, personally, I mean it. It wasn’t even three full days before I had fallen back in love with my hair and finally understood what hairstylists meant when they said I had "beautiful hair." The flat iron treatment I got at FEKKAI lasted for a full week — an anomaly in a previous life, when I once had a silk press last me not even the length of a Netflix True Crime documentary. All the little, fun hair toys I never got to play with now blended beautifully with my new, smooth texture. Hello, Insert Name Here ponytails that have been gathering dust under my bed. Oh, my Covet & Mane clip–in extensions? There are a few places I need your help, mama, let's get to blending. I was doing all the things I never could before — Ponytails! Updos! Half-up half-down! — and I was doing it with (mostly) my own hair, with the ease I had back when I had a relaxer. Hell, I was finally able to enter a hair salon and get my hair done without massive death stares — and I was in and out in an hour, which has truly never happened to me in my entire life.