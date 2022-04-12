How My Keratin Treatment Helped Me Love My Textured Hair Again

Was an in-salon keratin treatment one of the best decisions I’ve made for myself in a long time? Yes. I originally balked at the cost of the treatment — FEKKAI's starts at $350 — but I realized that the price of three treatments a year, including tip, could be the same price as one well-made, customized, human-hair wig, which makes it much easier to swallow. I haven’t felt beautiful in my hair in a long time, and there’s literally not a price I can pay for that. However, I will say this: Getting a keratin will reveal all your dirtiest secrets. In my case, my very, very split ends are all up in the streets, so visible you can see them in space. I also feel like my hair feels dirtier much faster, but that could just be my newfound desire to do my own hair more often.