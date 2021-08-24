Throughout my lifetime, I've learned a thing or two about how humidity affects my hair and makeup in a range of climates: June rainy seasons during summers in Tokyo; trips to arid New Orleans where I changed my outfits at least three times a day; a recent move to balmy, muggy Miami. Thanks to this wet-hot history, I now possess first-hand knowledge of humidity-proofing products that actually work.
When finessing my beach waves, I think texture — not frizz; when sitting down to do my makeup, the assignment is glow — not grease. With the right products, these anti-humidity techniques can be easily achieved on the swampiest of days. Ahead, scope out the nine products I swear by for ensuring my hair and beauty routines are heat- and sweat-proof.
When finessing my beach waves, I think texture — not frizz; when sitting down to do my makeup, the assignment is glow — not grease. With the right products, these anti-humidity techniques can be easily achieved on the swampiest of days. Ahead, scope out the nine products I swear by for ensuring my hair and beauty routines are heat- and sweat-proof.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.