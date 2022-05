Karezza: The Sex Technique You Need To Know About

If you're not totally secure in your relationship, broaching the topic of intimate sex might seem kind of scary. "It's so much harder and requires intimacy," Fehr says about karezza. "When you slow down, look at your partner, and allow them to see you — that's incredibly anxiety-provoking for most people," she adds. Talking about the idea with your partner is a great way to start, so they know what your goals are. Talk about your desires , what attracts you to your partner, and what it is that attracts you to karezza sex, she suggests. "This creates a context of curiosity, and in that, you can experiment and explore — but it has to be conscious and intentional," she says.