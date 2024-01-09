With the new year bringing with it a bounty of bold fashion trends — denim gowns and mesh footwear, to name a few — it’s easy to overlook what’s happening with all things jewelry. Necklaces and earrings might be the last thing you put on when piecing together an outfit, but they’re certainly not the least part of the whole ensemble, especially as far as 2024’s trending styles are concerned.
The spring/summer runways teased a y2k-meets-bohemian tone that will take center stage in the months ahead, and anyone who remembers the state of fashion in the early 2000s knows that accessories play an important role in perfecting this particular look. Body chains are back, as are belts that are more decorative than they are functional, shoulder-grazing earrings, and layers of beads and chains. For those who aren’t ready for this type of aesthetic comeback, there are other jewelry trends gaining steam, including floral chokers (resembling 2024’s popular blossom bags) and anklets. Below, we’ve rounded up the biggest and the best 2024 jewelry trends that’ll have you shining stylishly bright.
Jewelry Trend 2024: Rosettes
Three-dimensional florals will be in full bloom across the spring/summer 2024 fashion landscape with designers replacing patterns of petals with more dramatic takes on the motif. In the accessories department, there were floral headpieces, not-your-grandmother’s brooches and chokers at Chanel and rosettes of all kinds including necklaces, earrings, and belts at Simone Rocha and Blumarine.
Jewelry Trend 2024: Anklets
With lots of high-fashion ankle activity happening thanks to designers such as Paco Rabanne and Miu Miu, there’s one shoe-adjacent jewelry trend in the mix that will be easy to incorporate into your 2024 accessories lineup: the humble anklet. Opt for something sleek and simple like Fendi’s gold, tubular styles, or glam things up with a pearly take on the trend, à la Simone Rocha.
Jewelry Trend 2024: Oceanic Influence
In addition to the pops of oceanic blue favored by Bottega Veneta, Versace, and Ferragamo, designers like Collina Strada and Schiaparelli went diving deep for accessories inspiration. This resulted in chokers and large pendants made to look like starfish, lobsters, crabs, and other sea creatures. But if a giant necklace featuring a fish carcass is not for you, you can still dabble in the trend with significantly smaller charms and studs that pay homage to the ocean.
Jewelry Trend 2024: Super Sized
If a giant fish carcass necklace is for you — or at least large accessories of an equally dramatic nature — expect to have fun leaning into all things oversized when it comes to 2024 jewelry trends. According to Pinterest’s annual trend prediction report, big, sculptural jewelry and “larger-than-life accessories” will be top of mind this year.
Jewelry Trend 2024: Bows
The year 2024 will be all about bows. While a number of girly fashion trends have been gaining popularity in recent seasons, this particular adornment has been spotted everywhere from the runway (Balmain and Sandy Liang) to the red carpet (Olivia Rodrigo and Sydney Sweeney). Whether it’s a necklace, a hair clip, or a bracelet, tie up your favorite piece of jewelry with a ribbon for a very on-trend look.
Jewelry Trend 2024: Chunky Silvers
At The Attico, it was the necklaces. At Armarium and Valentino, it was the earrings. At Tory Burch, it was the bangles (with earrings getting an honorable mention, too). Big, beautiful silver jewelry had a major moment across the SS24 collections, and we expect to see more of the heavy metal popping up in the months ahead.
Jewelry Trend 2024: Layered Necklaces
According to Chanel, Ralph Lauren, and Burberry, more is more when it comes to decorating the décolletage. Top designers are layering necklaces like it’s peak festival season, so we’re looking forward to a year’s worth of that kind of fashion fun in 2024. Get the look by pairing necklaces of varying thickness and lengths, and don’t be afraid to mix metals or add in something beaded (also a popular material on the SS24 runways).
Jewelry Trend 2024: Standout Earring
No, that wasn’t a typo. A singular statement earring was embraced by the likes of Valentino, Prabal Gurung, and Gucci. But if wearing just one eye-catching piece will leave your face feeling half naked, try an asymmetrical pair as was done at Etro and Erdem instead for the same unique appeal but with no lobe left behind.
