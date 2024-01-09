In addition to the pops of oceanic blue favored by Bottega Veneta, Versace, and Ferragamo, designers like Collina Strada and Schiaparelli went diving deep for accessories inspiration. This resulted in chokers and large pendants made to look like starfish, lobsters, crabs, and other sea creatures. But if a giant necklace featuring a fish carcass is not for you, you can still dabble in the trend with significantly smaller charms and studs that pay homage to the ocean.