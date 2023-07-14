Broccoli City (Washington D.C.)
If you’re around the DMV area, you know all about Broccoli City Festival. This year it takes place on July 15 and 16 at RFK Festival grounds in Washington D.C. The lineup is stellar, including the likes of Jasmine Sullivan, Coco Jones, Chlöe Bailey, Tia Corine, City Girls, and so much more. For this event, I recommend wearing a lacy crochet top – it’s breathable for the summer weather but also has a unique pattern and texture that will stand out and turn heads. This piece is versatile, so you can pair it well with any of your favorite bottoms, from a maxi skirt to denim shorts.
CurlFest (New York, NY)
One of the biggest natural hair festivals is making its way back! For the second time, it will be held at Randall’s Island Park in New York City. From my own past experiences, you’ll be running into all your friends you ain’t know would be in attendance and walking around to all your favorite hair care vendors. So it’s a must you wear something light and flowy such as a sundress, especially in vibrant colors and patterns to coincide with your dope hairstyle.
Rolling Loud (Miami, FL)
Rolling Loud is a festival that is always packed in each city it shows up. Its next destination is Miami on July 21 through July 23. You may think your fashion sense won’t matter or that it’ll be too much. In actuality, I recommend leaning more into elevated basics — the asymmetrical-shaped tops or bottoms will add the right amount of flare to your outfit. These convertible track pants are simple but edgy, and they’re great if you get hot because they unzip at your knees and turn into shorts. You’ll also get a lot of use out of them because of how versatile they are and how seamlessly they’ll fit into your wardrobe. A win-win.
Lollapalooza (Chicago, IL)
From August 3 to August 6, Lollapalooza will be taking over Grant Park in Chicago, IL. This four day festival is filled with music performers across many genres and chances are you’ll be grooving a lot. You don’t want to worry about carrying much except your ID, cash or card, and cellphone. A mini tote crossbody bag option is perfect and will get you through the days without the worry of losing anything.
AfroPunk (Brooklyn, NY)
This year, Afropunk will be taking place August 26 and 27 in a new location: Skyline Drive-In in Greenpoint. Although the summer may be coming to an end by this time, that doesn’t mean you have to put away the bikini tops just yet. This Aztec pattern bandeau top resembles an ode to the alternative style you see at this festival. It would also pair so well with a vibrantly colored high-waist skirt and combat boots. Styling tip: shop along the vendors for accessories such as jewelry and scarves to add to your ensemble.