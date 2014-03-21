My favorite thing about Loiselle's pieces is their quirky character but expensive appearance, which gives each one of her not-too-precious pieces a vintage-found-object vibe without feeling the least bit old. Her latest collection, entitled "Tutti Fruitti," is full of this exact type of bauble. Full of tropical fruit that look fresh out of the Bakelite era, these watermelons, pineapples, lemons — oh my — will satiate any sweet tooth of the fashion variety but have just enough bite to keep them from looking like the statement necklaces of yesteryear. There's no doubt that these lucite wonders will be the cherry on top of any outfit — quite literally.