To capture the summer-in-the-city spirit of the campaign, October herself, as well as her "close friends and muses," modeled the collection in Paris, where the designer has a showroom. "When designing this collection, I envisioned my perfect summer: evenings with the girls, contemplating nature, bunches of flowers, and conquering the big city with a smile and inner freedom," designer Anna October said in an email. "This feeling of lighthearted femininity was a huge inspiration for the shoot that I made for this collaboration. The clothes are infused with pure love and true friendship."