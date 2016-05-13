How I Learned To Love The Clothing Of My Culture

Today, I'm no longer afraid. In fact, I slip small doses of Indian dress into my otherwise laid-back wardrobe. And though it's been a long time since my days of pairing dance costumes with Birkenstocks, I've continued to embrace pieces from my heritage and mix them with contemporary items in the same fashion. I like to pair a silk chunni with dark blue jeans, for example, or an embroidered skirt with a solid, plain top. And like most other Indian women in my family, I avoid silver jewelry — any anklets, bangles, and earrings I’ve ever been gifted from Indian relatives are gold and typically worked into the shape of an Om, flower bud, or teardrop. Actually, the only accessory I wear every day is a gold Om necklace that my grandmother gave me when I was 11. Though I will never buy the "trendy" Om jewelry or tank tops that show up in stores, my Om is something that connects me to my family. And while my Om is, to me, not necessarily a religious symbol, it is still so much more than a signifier of Western thirst for Eastern spirituality.



I wear it every day, because it isn’t special occasion jewelry, nor is the rest of my collection of scarves, skirts, or jewelry from India. I don’t want to treat them as such. That would take me back to being the girl who would never be bold enough to wear Indian clothes to prom. I don’t want to embrace my Indian clothes as a Westerner, who breaks them out to showcase at a dinner party or feature them in a picture on social media. I want them to be a subtle tribute to my Eastern roots; to not make Indian clothes or jewelry staples, but to express that they are part of who I am — not on one extra-important day of the year, but every day.