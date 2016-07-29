Skip navigation!
Maya Kachroo-Levine
Mind
What It's Really Like To Struggle With Intrusive-Thought OCD
Maya Kachroo-Levine
Jul 29, 2016
Body
What It's Really Like To Have A Kid In Your 20s
Maya Kachroo-Levine
Jun 15, 2016
Fashion
How I Learned To Love The Clothing Of My Culture
Maya Kachroo-Levine
May 13, 2016
Body
How I Learned To Accept My Retired-Athlete Body
I came home from my freshman year of college and announced to my stepmom that I was getting fat. She asked me how school was going. Leaning up against
by
Maya Kachroo-Levine
Body
29 Things We Learned About Body Acceptance In Our 20s
We’re all about body positivity — but the movement comes with bit of a catch. It can sometimes feel like there’s a pressure associated with the
by
Maya Kachroo-Levine
Fitness
My Boyfriend Is In Amazing Shape — Here's Why That's Hard For Me
My boyfriend is currently following the training program that they recommend Navy Seal hopefuls complete before admission. He is definitely not trying to
by
Maya Kachroo-Levine
