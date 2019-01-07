For those of us in cooler climates, exposed ankles in the early months of the year are simply not an option. If you’re missing the days of wearing sandals with midi skirts or even ankle boots with cropped jeans for that matter, allow us to re-ignite some creativity in your winter dressing. Tucking jeans and pants into boots is not a new concept, but there are ways to do it that will make it feel less like a cold-weather obligation and more like a personal style choice.
Tucking methods vary by boot height — for example, taller boots like knee-high and over-the-knee styles will require a skinny jean or tailored trouser to prevent extra bulkage, whereas mid-calf styles like cowboy boots leave room to play with volume. In that case, a straight-leg jean or a pair of cropped pants may find a moment to shine when paired with boots of a lower height. To demonstrate all of the various ways you can tuck in your pants, click on to get inspired and find the way that works best for your style.
