For those of us in cooler climates, exposed ankles in the early months of the year are simply not an option. If you’re missing the days of wearing sandals with midi skirts or even ankle boots with cropped jeans for that matter, allow us to re-ignite some creativity in your winter dressing. Tucking jeans and pants into boots is not a new concept, but there are ways to do it that will make it feel less like a cold-weather obligation and more like a personal style choice.