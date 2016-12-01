5 Ways To Wear A Sweater As An Accessory

To a fashion editor, writing about sweaters in fall and winter can feel like watching paint dry. Don't get me wrong, I love a cozy knit as much as the rest of 'em, but there's only so much you can say about the item each year: They get looser, then they get more fitted again; the necklines shift from turtlenecks, to crew-necks, and back again; you can stick with solid-colored layering pieces, or you can embrace the seasonal aesthetic with some loud, printed ones.



That's when I realized that my boredom with sweaters happened because I was playing by the rules. So, I started messing around with my knits, and realized that with a little creativity, they make for damn good accessories, too. Think about it: Street style stars often earn their fashion cred by repurposing regular pieces in creative ways. Take draping a coat over one's shoulders, for example. Sure, it may not be practical, but it helps show off way more of your outfit than if you were actually wearing said jacket. Why can't a sweater do the same?



If you look at your cold-weather essentials, you've got scarves, hats, gloves, and likely a trove of knits you don't actually wear. It's time to stop thinking of your wardrobe's sweater section as just that, and time to start thinking of it as a collection of fun add-ons, as you would any other accessory. Ahead, I came up with five creative ways to make your sweater an outfit accent, and believe me: You'll never look at that pile in your closet the same again.