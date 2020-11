Joshua Zeichner, MD, of Zeichner Dermatology in NYC says that other common causes of chapped lips include excessive lip licking, irritating lip products, and even spicy foods. "Chapped lips occur when the outer layer of the lips is disrupted, which leads to loss of hydration and inflammation," he says. But even if you live in Chicagoor put Sriracha on everything, itdoesn't mean you're doomed to chapped lips forever. According to experts, there are easy ways to hydrate and protect your lips, especially in colder climates. We're breaking down their tips, ahead.