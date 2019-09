Dr. Fleming also suggests trying new sexual activities more than once — even if the first time you try a new position doesn't have an effect on how soon your orgasm happens, that might be different the third time you try it. “When you try something new, you want to try, try again,” she says. She refers to the safe word system of red, yellow, and green, where red means "stop," green means "go," and yellow means "slow down" or "give me a moment." “If it’s awful, ‘red light,’ then obviously don’t” try it again, she says. “But if it’s more like a yellow, then hang out and see if it turns green. Sometimes we have to do things enough to really be present and relax, and relaxation is the foundation of arousal.”