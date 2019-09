So, the biggest difference between normal, everyday wetness and sexual wetness is how much vaginal fluid comes out, and where it comes from. When you're not sexually aroused, vaginal discharge comes mainly from glands in your cervix and the walls of your vagina, according to the U.S. National Library Of Medicine . But when you start to get sexually excited, fluid comes from several other places as well. Those sexy, aforementioned Bartholin's glands are located on either side of your vaginal opening, and pretty much only activate when you're turned on, according to The Mayo Clinic . When you're feeling particularly sexy, these glands secrete fluid to lubricate the opening of your vagina, which makes it easier for a penis fingers , or anything else you're using to slide in and out easily. Skene's glands, which sit near the urethra and are sometimes called the "female prostate," also contribute to the wetness you feel when you're aroused, Dr. Holbrook says. Like Bartholin's glands, they secrete mucus that lubricates the area around your vaginal opening. Some scientists also believe Skene's glands have something to do with squirting , but there's no solid proof of that because there's very little funding for research into women's sexual pleasure, Dr. Holbrook says.