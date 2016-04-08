I didn't use lube until recently. I didn't think I needed to. Vaginal dryness isn't uncommon: One study estimates that 17% of women ages 18 to 50 experience it during sex, with 40-60% experiencing it after menopause. Because friction had never bothered me, though, I never thought to incorporate lube into my sex life. I was missing out. Turns out that applying a pea-sized drop to your clitoris before stimulation makes for an even better time (clits don't self-lubricate), and a good lube can add a lovely, silky-smooth sensation to penetration — even if you feel you get wet enough naturally.
Lube isn't the only liquid with the potential to change your sex life, which is why we're bringing you sumptuous photos of seven products to consider adding to your bedside stash. Whether you're after squeaky-clean toys, a luxe massage, or the comfiest anal you've ever had, we have a little something for you. Pour yourself a glass of your favorite liquid courage (if that's something you're into), and click through to discover your new shopping list.
Lube isn't the only liquid with the potential to change your sex life, which is why we're bringing you sumptuous photos of seven products to consider adding to your bedside stash. Whether you're after squeaky-clean toys, a luxe massage, or the comfiest anal you've ever had, we have a little something for you. Pour yourself a glass of your favorite liquid courage (if that's something you're into), and click through to discover your new shopping list.
Advertisement
1 of 7
Anal sex without lube? Do not pass go, do not collect $200. Lube may be a nice add-on to your vaginal sex, but it's an absolute must for anal, and there is no such thing as too much. You can use standard lube, but a lube designed for anal, such as this silicone-based Pjur formula, is thicker for less absorption and extra comfort (think the consistency of hair gel).
If you're an anal newbie or your partner is, be sure to discuss expectations, hopes, and concerns together beforehand, and always have the person on the receiving end set the pace.
Pjur Back Door Silicone Glide, $29, available at Babeland.
If you're an anal newbie or your partner is, be sure to discuss expectations, hopes, and concerns together beforehand, and always have the person on the receiving end set the pace.
Pjur Back Door Silicone Glide, $29, available at Babeland.
2 of 7
The peppermint oil and menthol crystals in this all-organic, coconut-oil-based blend introduce a tingly sensation to your clit, nipples, or wherever else you like. A little dab'll do ya — this stuff is intense.
Southern Butter Tingly Mint Stimulating Butter, $12.95, available at The Pleasure Chest.
Southern Butter Tingly Mint Stimulating Butter, $12.95, available at The Pleasure Chest.
Advertisement
3 of 7
If you're using a silicone dildo for anal, avoid silicone-based lube, since it will break down the toy's material. Opt for this water-based one instead.
Wicked Sensual Care Jelle Water Based Anal Lubricant, $4.70, available at Amazon.
Wicked Sensual Care Jelle Water Based Anal Lubricant, $4.70, available at Amazon.
4 of 7
We're enamored of this candle, which magically melts into non-sticky, wax-free massage oil that also happens to be all-natural and vegan. Oh, and did we mention that it's edible? Pick between chocolate, strawberry, and caramel (or get all three); then, slow your foreplay roll and take your sweet time.
Bijoux Melt My Heart Candle, $20, available at Babeland.
Bijoux Melt My Heart Candle, $20, available at Babeland.
5 of 7
We know you. You take care of your sexual health by scrupulously cleaning your sex toys after each use to avoid yeast or bacterial infections — or an STI, if you share a toy with a partner who has one. Good for you! Using soap and water is fine, but you can also nab this anti-bacterial, alcohol-free formula from Wicked Sensual Care.
Also pictured is the most delightful glass dildo we ever did lay our hands on. Each of Babeland's Candy Colored Glass Dildos is hand-blown, with a long handle and swelling beads designed to hit your G-spot or prostate.
Wicked Sensual Care Foam 'n Fresh, $15.99, available at Wicked Store; Babeland Candy Colored Glass Dildo, $120, available at Babeland.
Also pictured is the most delightful glass dildo we ever did lay our hands on. Each of Babeland's Candy Colored Glass Dildos is hand-blown, with a long handle and swelling beads designed to hit your G-spot or prostate.
Wicked Sensual Care Foam 'n Fresh, $15.99, available at Wicked Store; Babeland Candy Colored Glass Dildo, $120, available at Babeland.
6 of 7
We are so pleased to live in a world in which pink lube exists. SPUNK's cotton-candy-colored lubricant is a non-staining, glycerin-free, water-and-silicone hybrid that will make your play a little more playful.
SPUNK Lube Pink, $9, available at SPUNK Lube.
SPUNK Lube Pink, $9, available at SPUNK Lube.
7 of 7
"Deep Throat Spray" may be more of a gag gift to yourself or your partner than an oral sex game-changer, but we'll let you be the judge of that. With a touch of benzocaine (yes, this is essentially sore-throat spray), this blend desensitizes the back of your throat and makes it easier to give aggressive head — if giving aggressive head is your thing. That's the operative part: Use this if deep-throating is sexy to you, not to keep up with an imagined benchmark for how far you should be stuffing a penis or dildo into your mouth. Because sex should be fun (and sometimes silly), folks — not a chore.
Comfortably Numb Deep Throat Spray in Cinnamon, $9.99, available at Rite Aid.
Comfortably Numb Deep Throat Spray in Cinnamon, $9.99, available at Rite Aid.
Advertisement