H&M is many thing to many people, but for we shoppers in search of a fashion fix to help shake off the quarantine scaries, the retailer’s right-now purpose is clear: it’s the one-stop summer-dress shop that we didn’t know we needed. A quick glance at the brand’s website reveals a host of becoming warm-weather frocks perfect for local travel and park-bound Sundays — and many of them don’t even break the $50 mark.
Whether you’re looking for something to make your weekend walkabouts feel a little more glamorous, a work-from-home dress that offers both comfortable volume and minimal coverage, or even a fancy gown-like confection for that re-scheduled wedding that you’re definitely going to attend in 2021, the Swedish legacy retailer has you covered. Click through to see what we rustled up — and remember that the goods are moving quick.
