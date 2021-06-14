H&M is an extremely dependable retailer year-round, but for we shoppers in search of a fashion fix to help officially shake off those stay-at-home scaries, the brand’s present purpose is clear: It’s the one-stop summer-dress shop that we didn’t know we needed. A quick glance at their website reveals a host of becoming warm-weather frocks perfect for local travel and park-bound Sundays — and most of them don’t even break the £50 mark.
Whether you’re looking for something to style over your on-trend summer swimsuit or a work-from-home dress that offers both comfortable volume and minimal coverage, or even a fancy ensemble for that re-scheduled wedding that you’re definitely going to attend this year, the Swedish legacy retailer has you covered. Click through to see what we rustled up, and remember that the goods are moving quick.
