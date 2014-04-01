It's no secret that we're suckers for a good piece of jewelry. And, truth is, we've never met a statement-making bauble we didn't like. So, when Henri Bendel introduced us to its latest collection, Luxe, we immediately started making extra room in our jewelry boxes. The new line features the same materials, techniques, and craftsmanship that fine jewelers use — but it's all available for a fraction of the price. The collection boasts stackable bracelets, layerable necklaces, earrings, and more set in color tones of 12-karat gold, rose gold, and rhodium with stunning details like semiprecious stones and sparkly Swarovski crystals.