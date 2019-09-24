This Teeny-Tiny Nail-Art Detail Is Trending For Fall

If you want a fall manicure that doesn't scream seasonal, the current nail-art trend might be right up your alley. A welcome break from the classic burgundy and burnt-orange polishes, the look is unexpected and minimalist, popular around Valentine's Day, but somehow cooler the rest of the year. We're talking teeny-tiny hearts.
This year, the candy-red heart-print mani made it to the Emmys purple carpet, and has also seen a spike on Instagram. If you're dry on inspiration, we rounded up the coolest heart-infused nail-art ideas around. From traditional reds and baby pinks to press-on stickers and black polish (because it is fall, after all), find the chicest heart nail-art designs, ahead.