How To Get Date-Night Ready From Your Desk In Under 5 Minutes

As a beauty editor, I thoroughly enjoy the process of getting ready — especially before a date. (And quite honestly, sometimes even more than the date itself.) In a perfect world, I'd have time to apply my makeup from foundation to finishing spray in the comfort of my home, but in reality, I'm more likely to shoot off that "5 minutes away!" text from the office as I hastily apply tinted lip balm before sprinting out the door. But there is a way to achieve a happy medium, as long as you've got the right tools on hand (or rather, in purse) to execute a few essential touch-ups within minutes.