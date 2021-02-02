5 Adorable Heart Nail Stickers To Grab Before V-Day

This time of year, the at-home manicure takes care of two birds with one stone: You have a productive 30-minute indoor activity, and the end result is a glossy accessory you can show off on FaceTime or Zoom while working from home, waiting for the snow to thaw.
That said, if you're bored of all of your polishes (we're right there with you), it might be time to order a pack of nail-art stickers. Being that it's early February, may we suggest hearts? Not only are the teeny-tiny stickers festive, they're wearable well past the 14th, whenever you're looking for an elevated manicure that could pass for professional — even if you don't have any artistic inclinations.
Ahead, we scoured the internet to find the best heart-shaped nail stickers and press-ons. Scroll through to find your favorite.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.