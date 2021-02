5 Adorable Heart Nail Stickers To Grab Before V-Day

That said, if you're bored of all of your polishes (we're right there with you), it might be time to order a pack of nail-art stickers . Being that it's early February, may we suggest hearts ? Not only are the teeny-tiny stickers festive, they're wearable well past the 14th, whenever you're looking for an elevated manicure that could pass for professional — even if you don't have any artistic inclinations.