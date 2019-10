9 Ways To Have A Hands-Free Orgasm

There are many different kinds of orgasms : squirting orgasms, “nipplegasms,” even accidental orgasms . In fact, there are so many ways to come that you don’t even need to use your hands to do it. While your fingers can certainly help you come , maybe today, you just don’t want to get them involved. You might have just gotten a fresh mani but then suddenly felt the urge to masturbate . Or you might want your hands tied behind your back for some kinky fun. Whatever your reasons, there are many ways to come without using your hands. Here are some of them.