7 Must-Have Vibrators That Leave Your Hands Free For ~Other Things~

Introducing sex toys into your relationship can be lots of fun, and vibrators particularly solve the pesky problem that many people with vulvas need clitoral stimulation along with penetration to get off. But trying to hold on to a vibrator while having sex with your partner (or hell, even yourself) might not feel like the sexiest thing.
Thanks to sex toy tech, you no longer have to deal with keeping hold of a vibrator while you have sex if you don't want to. There are now several toys available that either insert into someone's vagina (or anus) or sit on top of their clitoris, so that they and their partner can both keep their hands available for lots of other fun activities. Below, we've rounded up some of the best hands-free vibrators out there. Enjoy your freedom.